SA celebs show zero regard for rules, as they party it up during lockdown

Babalwa Mneno has been dragged over the coals after a video of her partying during lockdown went viral.

The influencer and fashion & beauty entrepreneur trended on social media after receiving criticism for breaking lockdown rules of the country as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video uploaded to her Instagram Stories, Babalwa is seen dancing and giving her fans a glimpse at a house party she attended.

Media personality and Skeem Saam actress Amanda du-Pont is also seen at the party where drinks were flowing freely.

Tweeps reacted furiously over Babalwa & Amanda’s disregard of the law, which states that the public should continue to adhere to social distancing during Level 3.

Take a look at what they had to say.

Infections will increase, death rate too. Public and private health will not cope. Health sector about to be overwhelmed. Babalwa Mneno will be the first one to speak ill of Ramaphosa & the government.Not mentioning how she attended a party. Akemdala ke. https://t.co/v4uOelqd3M — Unathi (@Unathi_jam) June 7, 2020

Board meeting ya maSlay Queens ahead of the new season. — Mark K Twain (@SocietyNews) June 7, 2020

Bare Babalwa mneno is a senior citizen she shouldn’t be putting herself at risk ???? — Noir (@CallMe_LT) June 7, 2020

Amanda doesn't surprise me cause she was even flying to Europe during early days on covid in SA — Kagiso. HPM.????️‍???? (@KGSonline_) June 7, 2020

Amanda du Pont and Barbelicious nabo……those 15 year olds from King Williams better be released. — Noluthando (@Thandoo_Zuma) June 7, 2020

now we won’t have skeem saam episodes because amanda du pont went to a chill session. someone’s going to get sick https://t.co/twK97JO8fp — blk swn (@_nmnde) June 7, 2020

Tweeps have also put reality star Shauwn Mkhize on blast for allegedly flouting regulations as well

The Mam’Mkhize star was criticised by her followers after she bragged about being “out and about” dressed in her designer wear.

Interestingly, her celebrity ‘friends’ had nothing but praise to say about her posts.

SA celebs when MaMkhize was breaking the law pic.twitter.com/SWuqk1uLrn — Noluthando (@Thandoo_Zuma) June 7, 2020

Should celebrities face the long arm of the law for breaking lockdown rules and regulations?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.