SA celebs show zero regard for rules, as they party it up during lockdown

Babalwa Mneno has been dragged over the coals after a video of her partying during lockdown went viral.
The influencer and fashion & beauty entrepreneur trended on social media after receiving criticism for breaking lockdown rules of the country as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
In the video uploaded to her Instagram Stories, Babalwa is seen dancing and giving her fans a glimpse at a house party she attended.
Media personality and Skeem Saam actress Amanda du-Pont is also seen at the party where drinks were flowing freely.
Tweeps reacted furiously over Babalwa & Amanda’s disregard of the law, which states that the public should continue to adhere to social distancing during Level 3.
Take a look at what they had to say.
Tweeps have also put reality star Shauwn Mkhize on blast for allegedly flouting regulations as well
The Mam’Mkhize star was criticised by her followers after she bragged about being “out and about” dressed in her designer wear.
Interestingly, her celebrity ‘friends’ had nothing but praise to say about her posts.
Should celebrities face the long arm of the law for breaking lockdown rules and regulations?
