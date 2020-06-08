Tha Simelane apologises to Babes Wodumo after ‘cocaine’ allegations

Kwa MaMkhize reality star and socialite Tha Simelane publicly issued out an apology to artist Bongekile Simelane popularly known as Babes Wodumo after he accused her of using cocaine during their interview on Instagram last week.

A clip of the two during their live conversation went viral, as Wodumo’s name trended last Friday with some Twitter users accusing of Simelane of lying and trying to cause drama of a nothing situation.

In the emotional video, Simelnae asks Wodumo how is she coping during the Covid-19 lockdown with both of them crying as she replied: “Savings help me during these trying times and without them, I wouldn’t be living since I have a lot of things that I am facing.”

She then leaves the video, with Simelane alleging that Wodumo had taken cocaine in front of him and viewers.

Simelane released a statement on Saturday under Nontandaku Bukwa public relations.

“I would like to apologise profusely to the public, most importantly my sister Bongekile Simelane/Babes Wodumo and her fans at large. Thursday’s interview was supposed to be fun and vibrant, unfortunately, it ended in tears.

“It was never my intention to cause any malicious damage relating to her (Babes Wodumo) brand. I was emotional and I take full responsibility for my actions. As a host and a close friend, I should have handled it better.

“I am sincerely sorry to Babes Wodumo. I love you Babes ‘mtase’ and I respect you.”

Babes’ sister and PR manager, Nondumiso Simelane, denied the accusations and she said people who watched the live interview did not see any cocaine, TimesLIVE reported.

