Nandi Madida and Coconut Kelz to speak on their stories of racism at private schools

Musician and TV personality Nandi Madida will be joined by friend satirist Lesego Tlhabi popularly known as Coconut Kelz on a conversation of racism taking place in private schools.

In an Instagram live that will take place on Monday evening, the pair will be sharing their stories in light of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States (US) which has spread globally.

Many local celebrities have shared their solidarity with the movement, condemning racism and police brutality in any society.

The discussion will be on the backdrop of racism allegations that surfaced at Durban Girls’ College. The school was rocked by scandal last week after a teacher allegedly threatened to “put her knee on her students’ necks and give them something to protest about” if they failed to submit their assignments. This was in reference to the George Floyd killing by a white police officer, who had his knee on his neck for nine minutes.

Madida said: “On the backdrop of Durban Girls College alleged racism and the black lives matter movement, I’ve had many friends express horrible stories of the racial abuse they endured in school, particularly semi-private or private schools (former Model-C schools).

“My story was no different as I attended these schools and I too endured such abuse.”

The conversation between Madida and Tlhabi will be from 6pm on Monday, and the stars will share their individual experiences.

