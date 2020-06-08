‘It’s a waste of time with me,’ says Pearl Thusi amid uproar over her views on xenophobia

Pearl Thusi has found herself the latest victim of the #MustFall Twitter trend after voicing her disapproval on Afrophobia and xenophobic attacks.
The Queen Sono actress found herself the target heated debate after condemning the killing of foreign nationals living in South Africa.
Pearl tweeted on Sunday: “Killing African nationals that reside in South Africa is something I will never defend.
“Defending borders drawn by colonisers will never be something I limit myself with.”
Pearl seemingly responded to a personal attack by outspoken social media star Lerato Pillay who claimed the actress was dating a ‘Nigerian drug dealer’.
Lerato launched the Twitter hashtag #PutSACitizensFirstNow, claiming that many foreign nationals were benefiting off the South African economy and calling on the government to evict them.
Lerato then shaded Pearl’s earlier tweet about Afrophobia and ‘complaining’ about non-South Africans, claiming that the actress had gotten her stance all wrong and that she was not, in fact advocating xenophobia.
Lerato tweeted: “#PutSouthAfricansFirst has never encouraged violence against anyone, actually we avoiding such by encouraging SA Government to prioritise SA citizens for employment and business funding as stipulated by our laws, wena @PearlThusi tsek! We didn’t say date a Nigerian drug dealer.”
Following Pearl’s tweets, Black Twitter launched a scathing attack on the star, led by Lerato, claiming she was essentially “defending criminals”.
Take a look at what tweeps had to say:
Originally appeared on All4Women
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.