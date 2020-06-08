‘It’s a waste of time with me,’ says Pearl Thusi amid uproar over her views on xenophobia

Pearl Thusi has found herself the latest victim of the #MustFall Twitter trend after voicing her disapproval on Afrophobia and xenophobic attacks.

The Queen Sono actress found herself the target heated debate after condemning the killing of foreign nationals living in South Africa.

Pearl tweeted on Sunday: “Killing African nationals that reside in South Africa is something I will never defend.

“Defending borders drawn by colonisers will never be something I limit myself with.”

Killing African nationals that reside in South Africa is something I will never defend. Defending borders drawn by colonizers will never be something I limit myself with.#IAMANAFRICAN ????❤️✊???? — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 7, 2020

Pearl seemingly responded to a personal attack by outspoken social media star Lerato Pillay who claimed the actress was dating a ‘Nigerian drug dealer’.

Lerato launched the Twitter hashtag #PutSACitizensFirstNow, claiming that many foreign nationals were benefiting off the South African economy and calling on the government to evict them.

Lerato then shaded Pearl’s earlier tweet about Afrophobia and ‘complaining’ about non-South Africans, claiming that the actress had gotten her stance all wrong and that she was not, in fact advocating xenophobia.

Lerato tweeted: “#PutSouthAfricansFirst has never encouraged violence against anyone, actually we avoiding such by encouraging SA Government to prioritise SA citizens for employment and business funding as stipulated by our laws, wena @PearlThusi tsek! We didn’t say date a Nigerian drug dealer.”

#PutSouthAfricansFirst has never encouraged violence against anyone, actually we avoiding such by encouraging SA Government to prioritize SA citizens for Employment and business funding as stipulated by our laws, wena @PearlThusi tsek! we didn't say date a Nigerian drug dealer pic.twitter.com/8HbnkxVaGw — Lerato Pillay (@uLerato_pillay) June 7, 2020

Following Pearl’s tweets, Black Twitter launched a scathing attack on the star, led by Lerato, claiming she was essentially “defending criminals”.

Pearl Thusi is messing and playing with our pain, shes actually mocking us because her Nigerian boyfriend is also allegedly involved in drugs dealing. As South African Citizens we have been tolerating nonsense for far to long #PearlThusiMustFall pic.twitter.com/6ptXQLs7Cb — Lerato Pillay (@uLerato_pillay) June 7, 2020

Pearl Thusi messed with the wrong people, she doesn't know many have tried and failed to stop us. We don't worship Celebs they don't pay our bills #PearlThusiMustFall pic.twitter.com/a4REXu4cqw — #PutSouthAfricansFirst (@Lerato_Pillay) June 7, 2020

Take a look at what tweeps had to say:

Pearl Thusi remember South Africans are the reason Queen Sono was #1 on Netflix. South Africans support you and your hustle. The views are the reason there'll be a season 2. Remember not to take a shit under the tree coz you will need it's when the sun is hot.#PearlThusiMustFall pic.twitter.com/nqJd5YfPIj — ????P a b l o 巴勃罗???????? (@Punisher_ZAR) June 7, 2020

I am not afraid… Of hashtags, name calling, personal attacks… It’s a waste of time with me. I will always stand by my word. Love… P ❤️ — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) June 7, 2020

#PearlThusiMustFall I believe everyone is well come in this country as long as they follow the rules yes they are certain industry like what other countries do to protect locals but it should be weighed on percentage on the people occupying it .So let love all humanity — nhlakanipho mnomiya???????????????? (@slugzito) June 8, 2020

Just cause foreign nationals were looking for a better life and started businesses here,doesn't mean they own our economy.Ya'lls judgement is clouded by hate of our kind.#PearlThusiMustFall — DASH (@Club_DW) June 8, 2020

