Former YoTV presenter Karabo Ntshweng takes over the early morning slot on 5FM

Throughout her 17-year long career in the local broadcasting industry, media personality Karabo Ntshweng has proven to be a formidable force who is not afraid to use her voice to both entertain and stand up for what matters.

Now, as Ntshweng continues to build her career, she is making the big move to weekday radio as she officially joins the 5FM team where she will host the coveted 4am to 6am early morning slot on the popular youth station from Monday 8 June.

This vibrant and witty presenter kicked off her career on SABC 1’s popular youth television programme YoTV, which groomed her into the formidable host she is today. Her time on the program introduced her to the broader broadcasting sphere and it’s there where she fell in love with the medium of radio.

After honing her skills on campus radio, Ntshweng’s charismatic personality and a great wealth of music knowledge landed her a spot on popular Johannesburg-based station 947. There, she spent seven years hosting various shows while working behind the scenes as a digital producer for the Primedia Group.

Now, she is taking her broadcasting career to the next level as she makes her weekday debut on a radio station that isn’t afraid to push boundaries.

“2020 marks my 10th year in radio and I am excited to be taking this bold step in my career,” said Ntshwengin a statement.

“I’ve spent many years working behind the scenes in broadcasting and digital, while doing radio on weekends, but to finally get to do what I love every day of the week and at a national level is truly exciting. People who grew up watching me on TV all those years ago will finally get to hear Karabo the radio host,” she added.

The presenter adds that she is excited to be joining a powerhouse like 5FM and has forever been a fan of the ground-breaking approach the station has had when it comes to speaking to the leaders of tomorrow.

“5FM has always kept their finger on the pulse of all things South African youth. As someone who is passionate about matters that affect young people in our country and growing local music, I can’t think of a better fit.”

“I’m super ecstatic to be joining their current lineup of talented presenters and looking forward to being a great companion to my new audience of early birds.”

On what listeners can expect from her on the station, the presenter says “Being the first voice people hear as they wake up in the morning comes with great responsibility. My show will bring some positive energy, fantastic tunes, and content that will give them the perfect kick to start their day!”

5FM Programme Manager Siya Fikelepi said he was excited to welcome Ntshweng to the fold as another dynamic broadcaster providing quality and engaging content for the stations’ audiences.

“Karabo has an incredible work ethic who has plenty to offer the station and its listeners alike. Our line-up refresh speaks to the evolving direction of the station.”

Catch Early Mornings With Karabo on 5FM every morning between 4am and 6am from Monday 8 June 2020.

