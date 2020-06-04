Celebrities 4.6.2020 01:58 pm

Pearl Thusi suggests a peaceful local #BlackLivesMatter protest against police brutality

Citizen reporter
Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram.

Thusi asked if there were any plans to protest or speak out on how people have been allegedly killed by the hands of police.

Actress and TV personality Pearl Thusi has added her voice on the current political climate in America, suggesting a protest like #BlackLivesMatter should happen locally that tackles police brutality.

Issues of racism have been bubbling for a while in America and reached a tipping point following a video showing George Floyd dying after a white officer had a knee to his neck. This lead to thousands of protests around the world against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eager to do more, Thusi tweeted: “I’ve never organised a peaceful protest/march – if I know anyone who does – please contact me and let’s make it happen.”

Thusi said as many South Africans share and post their thoughts creating awareness on what’s happening abroad, she asked if there were any plans to protest or speak out on how people have been killed by the hands of police.

Those who responded to her call for an organised protest wanted the attention focused on cases of police brutality during the lockdown.

Thusi said the black lives matter movement and xenophobia in the country needed to be dealt with as well and that anyone who encouraged hate against their fellow Africans but welcomed European or Asian immigrants suffered toxic self-hate.

Many local celebrities have shared their solidarity with the black lives matter movement, with some saying the racism experienced in the US was a global problem.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

