Sophie Lichaba opens up about living with diabetes amid Covid-19 pandemic

Actress Sophie Lichaba says she is grateful to be alive following a visit to the hospital.

The Lockdown star, who has diabetes, revealed on Instagram that she was admitted to the emergency room during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have seen [the] emergency room once in this delicate time [and it] was just high sugar levels. The doctors, the nurses, the caregivers, the police, the army who daily sacrifice themselves. They all have families that need them too. We pray for you,” she wrote.

Sophie urged her followers to be responsible during the lockdown. “I’m living with diabetes most vulnerable to this pandemic. I’m still here. So grateful. But from tomorrow [1 June] #lockdownlevel3. Let’s be responsible.”

The 48-year-old was diagnosed with diabetes around six years ago.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA2PHQvnnCS

She opened up about her condition when social media users started to notice that she had lost a lot of weight – some were concerned that she might be gravely ill.

Despite assuring her fans that her dramatic weight loss was due to a healthier lifestyle, she opted to fight her diabetes condition. Many internet trolls made rude remarks about her weight.

Some accused her of lying, claiming she has HIV or cancer. Sophie has also been the victim of several death hoaxes.

She has held her head high despite the hate and continues to be a proud ambassador for people living with diabetes.

“Diabetes affects your lifestyle, family and job. I am not the same Sophie I used to be … I have recently taught my husband how to test my blood sugar because he has to know what to do when I collapse,” she told City Press in a 2018 interview.

Sophie is not the only local star who has opened up about what it is like living with diabetes during the coronavirus pandemic. Singer Holly Rey told her fans on Instagram that it is a “scary time” for diabetes sufferers.

“I wake up and think about all the people across SA who are living with diabetes and aren’t able to isolate or fully protect themselves. I have realised that I have a responsibility to open up and create awareness about diabetes.

“What I thought would be my greatest weakness in life has become my greatest strength. I want to show kids and anyone living with type 1 diabetes that you can achieve your greatest dreams. Having to constantly monitor your glucose and depending on insulin is not a limitation and you do not have to hide it,” she wrote.

