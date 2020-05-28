Prince Kaybee is tired of celebs trying to ‘sound wise’

Hitmaker DJ and producer Prince Kaybee vented his frustration at the entertaining industry, calling them out on social media and saying celebs were trying too hard to “sound wise” all the time.

Kaybee said: “The problem is that celebrities fall for the same trap all the time, the urge to “sound wise”. You watch a few Youtube videos, you wanna sound intelligent. Carry on, you will meet your maker.”

The problem is that celebrities fall for the same trap all the time, “the urge to sound wise”. You watch a few youtube videos you wanna sound intelligent????. Carry on, you will meet your maker. — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) May 28, 2020

The tweet took people off guard as many were unsure which celebrities he was referring too. There have been back and forth discussions on social media where celebs such as Nandi Madida and Bonang Matheba shared their life and business tips to the masses and were criticised for being out of touch.

Madida tweeted that people between the ages of 18 and 25 needed to set their priorities straight. Her tweet divided opinion as some said she was unnecessarily placing pressure for people to see some success by the age of 30.

I always say this to young people who work in my company.The ages 18-25 yrs are so critical.If u waste that time being a rebel wasting ur parents money,being cool,hanging around wrong circles etc.U waste so much time&before u know it u’re 30 with nothing to show for your life. ???????? — Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) May 22, 2020

It’s unclear if Kaybee was referring to this advice but the first celebrity to respond to his tweet was DJ Black Coffee: “Here’s a question without the ‘urge of sounding intelligent’ …are you a celebrity?”

Here’s a question without the “urge of sounding intelligent “…..are you a celebrity? — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 28, 2020

Twitter was not ready for Black Coffee’s response:

If I was Prince Kaybee I wasn’t gonna reply, no one wins against Black Coffee. pic.twitter.com/g6T7lNBvhz — Siyasamkela (@SiyaMtitshana) May 28, 2020

Just to be clear with y'all I'm on Prince Kaybee's side. Black Coffee think he's untouchable pic.twitter.com/TkzUlzEcZP — Mrivithi????️ (@Eddy_Ndlovu__) May 28, 2020

This was sarcasm???? Black Coffee asked knowing very well KayBee is a celeb meaning he also falls in "celebrities" he just mentioned. Was not really about who achieved what or what not https://t.co/yZNlkxWtA9 — Monkey D. Luffy (@given_mphahlele) May 28, 2020

Perhaps Black Coffee is implying that Prince Kaybee suffers from the same problem of "the urge to sound wise"… Seeing that he himself is also a celebrity… ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ — EdLady (@thatyummymama) May 28, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

