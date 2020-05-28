Celebrities 28.5.2020 12:51 pm

Prince Kaybee is tired of celebs trying to ‘sound wise’

Hitmaker DJ and producer Prince Kaybee vented his frustration at the entertaining industry, calling them out on social media and saying celebs were trying too hard to “sound wise” all the time.

Kaybee said: “The problem is that celebrities fall for the same trap all the time, the urge to “sound wise”. You watch a few Youtube videos, you wanna sound intelligent. Carry on, you will meet your maker.”

The tweet took people off guard as many were unsure which celebrities he was referring too. There have been back and forth discussions on social media where celebs such as Nandi Madida and Bonang Matheba shared their life and business tips to the masses and were criticised for being out of touch.

Madida tweeted that people between the ages of 18 and 25 needed to set their priorities straight. Her tweet divided opinion as some said she was unnecessarily placing pressure for people to see some success by the age of 30.

It’s unclear if Kaybee was referring to this advice but the first celebrity to respond to his tweet was DJ Black Coffee: “Here’s a question without the ‘urge of sounding intelligent’ …are you a celebrity?”

Twitter was not ready for Black Coffee’s response:

