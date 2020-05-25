Euphonik and Prince Kaybee debate not paying up-and-coming DJs in favour of exposure

“Stop doing those live DJ sets on TV for free!” That is a word of advice from popular DJ Prince Kaybee (Kabelo Motsamai).

Before he could elaborate further, fellow DJ Euphonik questioned the premise of his advice.

“Prince with respect, You’re the same guy who took part for FREE in a 13 week tv competition for DJs. You are way too popular and influential to not help other people grow. Why must they not do it? What lessons can you teach besides a loose comment? Angilwi. Teach us,” asked Euphonik.

Prince Kaybee responded by breaking down how some shows are funded to illustrate the fact that production houses can afford to pay DJs with more than exposure.

“Hosh Euphonik…, The DJ live sets on TV are AFPs (advertiser funded programming) sponsors pay per episode, does it make sense to pay for studio, crew, catering, lights, broadcast signal, cameras operators and NOT PAY DJ while there are 3 sponsors plus channel budget? Ha ke lwane,” said Kaybee.

“2. Let’s compare apples with apples, 1s & 2s was competition show, you know coming from the door it’s either you win the cash prize or nothing. It was commissioned by channel with no sponsor and its mandate was not to make money but expose new talent, stop the loose mindset,” he added.

Euphonik agreed with Kaybee’s point and explained that he asked him to elaborate as a way to teach aspiring DJs who may be in need of this information.

“I agree with you 100% I know this and so do you but a lot of people who don’t know this must learn how it works. So teach them. With great power comes great responsibility. I learnt that the hard way. Unknowns also need the platform so teach people what to look out for.”

“I’m glad you agree, one more thing though, The main creative product and line item in the budget that sponsors are paying for is Dj’ing, can exposer be remuneration in this case?” said Kaybee.

The pair then went into a discussion about the value of exposure.

“It’s the same on radio. Not everyone gets paid to do a mix they do it for the exposure. Depending on what you know and who you are you can negotiate differently but the majority will do it for free coz they need the exposure. Exposure is value to people who need the platform,” responded Euphonik.

For some unknown reason, DJ Shimza felt as though people might think the conversation is about him and the platform he started with hip hop DJ, DJ pH.

“And also please be specific who you referring to just so there’s clarity, #LockdownHouseParty pays its djs, even if its not their full rates,” tweeted Shimza.

