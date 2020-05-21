Cassper and AKA beef is draining life out of the culture – Riky Rick

Rapper and fashionista Riky Rick has slammed the ‘exhausting’ beef between rappers AKA and Cassper Nyovest.

The Sidlukotini hitmaker posted several tweets on Wednesday, saying the duel has run its course: “It might be exciting for twitter but behind the scenes, its something most rappers keeps quiet on because it’s draining the life out of the culture.”

The beef between AKA and Cassper has gone on for several years now, as both rappers have released songs, videos expressing their dislike for one other.

Rick said: “I’m not on anyone’s ‘side’. It’s not about the side anymore to me. I wanna see everyone win. Wanna see everyone feeding their kids and leave a legacy. Wanna see everyone find the right formula for success.

“I hate watching them fight. I hate not being in Cass life because we had many great times together and not too stubborn to say I miss him as a homie.

“I gain no joy in seeing him be attacked by ANYONE. He’s in da trenches investing everything in building something real for hip hop.”

Rick also clarified the comments he made about the AKA and Sizwe Dhlomo spat, where he said Dhlomo should be helping uplifting the culture rather than ripping it apart.

Yall making this about defending AKA, its not. If you watch the full live I clearly said I DONT agree with some of the things AKA says and does. For me Im just noticing how as a culture we always let people that arent with us in the trenches s*** on artists. — MR MAKHADO™️ (@rikyrickworld) May 20, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

