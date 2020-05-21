‘Go get your forgiveness from De Klerk and Springboks,’ Ndlozi tells Bianca Schoombee

Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has told Bianca Schoombee to go get her forgiveness from former president FW de Klerk and the Springboks team.

Old tweets of hers in which she used the n-word, f-bombs and referred to people as sluts resurfaced on social media, sparking an uproar.

She has since apologised and withdrawn from the Miss SA competition.

I don’t forgive you. Go get your forgiveness from De Klerk & the Springbok! Your racism has nothing to do with individuals. Its a system of white privileged that made you & will always make you racist. Unless such a system is destroyed you can’t help, but will always be racist! https://t.co/C8qSK2pd2P — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 20, 2020

Ndlozi said he had not forgiven Schoombee because forgiving racism was a “futile act”.

He said: “No one should forgive racism. Racism doesn’t even recognise you as a forgiving being. After all, how can you ask a dog to forgive you for always putting it in chains? You just forgive yourself, the dog has no power to forgive.”

In her statement of apology on Wednesday, Schoombee said: “I would like to make you all aware that I have grown as a person, this is no longer who I am or what I stand for.”

But Ndlozi says no one can outgrow their racism in teenage years.

“You transform it, burying it deep in your sub-conscience. From time to time, it will slip out in jokes, dreams, taste, anger, enjoyment and aesthetics of white privilege. No one should forgive racism, it should be destroyed,” he said.

Ndlozi said Schoombee’s statement that “I really hope that SA can forgive me for these immature posts, as I have forgiven myself and moved on” was an “existential dismissal rendering black people invisible”.

“Blacks are so powerless even their forgiveness doesn’t matter!

“I don’t forgive you. Go get your forgiveness from De Klerk and the Springbok! Your racism has nothing to do with individuals. Its a system of white privileged that made you and will always make you racist. Unless such a system is destroyed you can’t help, but will always be racist!”

Schoombee has deleted her Twitter account, and the hashtag #Biancahasfallen has been trending since, with most saying being teenager was not an excuse for her to use the n-word.

Remember Zulaikha Patel was 13 years old when she and other black girls had to fight to wear their hair in its natural afro form. So at 14 Bianca knew very well that racism is wrong and abusive #day56oflockdown #RHOJ #BiancaMustFall #BiancaHasFallen #MissSA2020 #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/oPiYedSLkY — Diego_Chuene (@Diegochuene) May 20, 2020

