Siya and Rachel Kolisi test for Covid-19

Rachel Kolisi, the wife of Springbok captain Siya, has opened up about undergoing tests for coronavirus

Taking to social media, Rachel revealed that, due to the fact that she was feeling under the weather, coupled with the couple’s extensive charity work which involved coming into contact with numerous people every day, she had decided to take the test alongside Siya and her brother.

She wrote, “During the weekend I really wasn’t feeling well at all. We work with people very often and always prioritise safety first, gloves, masks, hygiene, etc. We also have three high risk people at home.

Luckily for the Kolisis the tests came back negative.

She continued, “We are scheduled to travel this weekend for a big drop. And I really wanted to be confident that I was being responsible before travelling. I had a Covid-19 Test done (which returned negative) over the weekend along with Siya and my brother.

Rachel contacted the Gift of the Givers charity which came to her home to conduct the tests.

Rachel – who heads up the Kolisi Foundation alongside Siya – also appealed to the public not to stigmatise Covid-19 or it’s testing.

“I think it’s really important we don’t undermine the seriousness of the virus but that we don’t create a stigma around Covid-19 and testing.

“Thank you to @gift.of.the.givers for the top notch professionalism!” she concluded in the post.

