Black Coffee acquires stake in Gallo Music Group

DJ Black Coffee has announced that he has, through his investment company, officially acquired a stake in Gallo Music Group as a part of a newly signed equity deal.

He said in a statement: “I am now one of the major shareholders of this incredible piece of South African Music culture and history.

“This deal is important because it’s not about me, it’s about what this means for the collective SA music community, the music ecosystem. It’s about changing the narrative from what was a highly exploitative system, to one of renewal and fairness.”

The award-winning DJ said his partnership with one of the biggest music companies in the world will help build a new African music narrative where artists thrive.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the DJ, who has raised over R500,000 towards Covid-19 relief for struggling South Africans.

