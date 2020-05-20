Celebrities 20.5.2020 11:11 am

AKA isn’t done with Sizwe Dhlomo just yet

Rapper AKA has decided to launch his own content hub called AKA TV | Image: Supplied

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the rapper was back at it again with numerous jabs, this time tagging Sizwe and responding to Dhlomo’s earlier tweets. 

Rapper AKA and media personality turned businessman Sizwe Dhlomo Twitter back and forth seems like it won’t end anytime soon after AKA reignited the feud.

Earlier in the week, the spat started after the rapper mocked the media personality-turned-businessman in a handful of tweets.

AKA threw shade towards Dhlomo’s without mentioning his name, berating him for transitioning his career into agricultural farming referencing ‘riding tractors’.

Twitter waited eagerly for Dhlomo’s response, who just tweeted: “OKAY!”

The rap game also chimed in on their thoughts of the beef, with rapper Riky Rick saying he personally called AKA on the Reebok deal.

He said he understood Dhlomo was a commentator on rap and hip hop.

Riky Rick said in a live Instagram video with Da Les: “Stop coming for the rappers, if you love the culture, build the culture…we are not on your level, we don’t have farms.”

It’s anyone guess where this Twitter spat is headed to next.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

