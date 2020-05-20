Celebrities 20.5.2020 08:58 am

It’s no longer who I am, says Miss SA hopeful after n-word tweets resurface

Schoombee says she has dealt with her past by praying and is now using social media as a tool to better herself.

Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombee has apologised to South Africans after old tweets of hers in which she used the n-word, f-bombs and referred to people as sluts resurfaced on social media.

Following her virtual Miss SA entry on Twitter on Saturday, social media users dug up her tweets from six years ago when she was 14 years old and questioned what she stood for after those tweets resurfaced.

Schoombee has apologised for “putting it out into the universe then”.

“However, I would like to make you all aware that I have grown as a person, this is no longer who I am or what I stand for,” she said.

Schoombee said she had dealt with her past by praying and was now using social media as a tool to better herself, engage with friends, fans and followers.

“It’s important to forgive yourself. I really hope that SA can forgive me for these immature posts, as I have forgiven myself and moved on. I really do hope that you continue to support me as we all deserve a second chance. I love you, South Africa. God bless.”

