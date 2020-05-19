8 fun facts you may not know about Nadia Nakai

Over the last couple of years, Nadia Nakai has grown to become one of the most popular faces in the South African hip hop sphere.

Also known as Bragga, the South African Hip Hop Award winner celebrated her 30th birthday yesterday on Monday, 18 May 2020.

To mark her special day, we’ve put together some interesting facts you might not have known about her.

1. She used to be signed under Sid Records, which is a record label owned by former YoTV presenter Psyfo.

2. Nadia is the first female rapper to ever win the Shiz Niz Mixtape 101 competition on eTV.

3. She used to be a judge on SABC 1’s hip hop show called Battle Stations.

4. In an interview, Nadia revealed that, aside from music, she enjoys baking and that she’s actually good at it.

5. Her dad is South African and her mom is Zimbabwean.

6. When she was 16 she relocated to Kenya with her parents.

7. Bragga studied marketing, communications and media studies at Monash University.

8. She worked in advertising before getting into music full time.

