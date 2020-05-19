Ntsiki Mazwai accuses gay men of having ‘vagina envy’

In her latest rant, controversial poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai has accused gay men of having what she calls “vagina envy.”

This after she shared her theory that renowned choreographer-turned-reality star, Somizi Mhlongo, set up his Comedy Central Roast, featuring her on the panel, as a way to “kill her brand.”

“Alpha females are a problem for gay men,” tweeted Mazwai.

She then ventured to ask the public why they think this is, before berating a Twitter user who recalled Nomzamo Mbatha’s roast of Mazwai.

It's like gay men have a deep hatred for the alpha female……brothers what's up???? — NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) May 19, 2020

AINT is always the gay boys trying to drag me?????I should have known this is just vagina envy ???? https://t.co/gv7ttqLOmQ — NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) May 19, 2020

@buhle_mhlabeni took a stroll down memory lane on Monday evening, re-calling how he believes the actress, producer and philanthropist “gathered” Mazwai.

“Yall remember when the good sis nomzamo gathered ntsiki real quick?” asked Mhlabeni, before Mazwai responded by alleging that Mbatha’s public image took a knock after the roast and that the actress subsequently “fell into a depression” as a result.

Mazwai further claimed that Mbatha’s set destroyed her brand, something she believes Mbatha colluded on with Mhlongo to do to her.

Remember how she fell into a depression after this and to this day is still trying to recover her image……

She went from golden girl to hated in one quick night.

Destroyed her brand more than me….rememeber? https://t.co/OtXZc0kdi4 — NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) May 19, 2020

It wasn’t long before Mazwai’s claims were met with an avalanche of rebuttals.

Hold on sis we still laughing how bad she did you…. We'll come to your issue next time — TSHEPO???????????????????? (@MalumeSharepart) May 19, 2020

why go to a roasting show if you cannot handle being roasted missy? pic.twitter.com/sfyyAjjymR — Jan Van LEXI's (@yan_van_Lexis) May 19, 2020

Let me ask this for clarity though:

1. Were you a will participant to the show?

2. Did they pay you?

3. Did you roast other participants?

4. Did you felt uncomfortable on the show? if Yes, why didn't you leave? — Ipfi (@BlackConsciousd) May 19, 2020

I watch a lot of roasts. Probably all of them. What honey said to you is standard of roast material. I've always wondered what happens to one's self esteem or relationship after roasting. You just showed me. This roast thing is fun for viewers but so shitty for roasters????????????‍♀️ — Tulip Black (@TulipBlack3) May 19, 2020

Lol I don't think she's hated, did she say she was depressed? she broke up with maps yes but she bagged an international role, stop being mean spirited. — Godfavored Maphefo (@MaphefoMGD) May 19, 2020

Aw Ntsiki bathong, Nomzamo is doing well mos. pic.twitter.com/2xhMLq86Ji — Nombuso (@Nkuliewear) May 19, 2020

She Roasted you. Deep Fried you and Baked you. But Skhumba was mean to you the most pic.twitter.com/ciDQTeiTWM — I Follow Back (@Is_That_Hudson) May 19, 2020

“Nomzamo” went on to top the Twitter trends list as many sought to find out exactly what was wrong with the way Mbatha roasted Mazwai, given the nature of the show. Others expressed the opinion that what Mbatha did is no different from what Mazwai does on her Twitter feed on a regular basis.

STOP ADAPTING / RE-CREATING SA VERSIONS OF AMERICAN SHOWS IF YOLL DON'T WANNA GO THROUGH WITH THE ENTIRE IDEOLOGY OF IT!!!! Nomzamo Did Nothing Wrong

Somizi Did Nothing Wrong

NTSIKI ACCEPTED!!! WTF yoll think happens in a roast ?? pic.twitter.com/EKrJAxmiXB — Someone in Durban. (@NanguLona) May 19, 2020

Was Nomzamo supposed to be nice on a roast show? But it’s right for us to bully Ntsiki on twitter or for her to bully others? pic.twitter.com/X25n5Gfwce — Mulaudzi Brian (@MulaudziBT) May 19, 2020

If anyone is saying Nomzamo had "inhliziyo embi" then we're the same. I'd roast the hell out of Ntsiki and wish to do it allover again after doing it. — IG:@nhlanhla.ngwaqa ✨ (@Batgirl_nhlay) May 19, 2020

She later promised to “spill the tea” and recorded her version of events regarding the roast in a video filmed while she was taking her morning walk.

IOL reports that Mazwai believes the real reason that Mbatha has an alleged hatred for her is due to the fact that Mbatha is now managed by Mazwai’s former manager, Pumza Nohashe.

“You wanted the real story behind the roast. I do have a scoop that I didn’t talk about on the roast. This stays between us. Nomzamo’s manager is my former manager and it didn’t end on a polite note. In my opinion, she’s very evil and needs psychological help,” said Mazwai.

“She was also Minnie Dlamini’s former manager, remember Minnie ran for her life. Remember when Minnie Dlamini was trying to putting on that whole African image, you can tell that my former manager was trying to create another me with Minnie. I think we are in a situation where this psychopath is playing puppet master and made Nomzamo fight her battle for her,” she added.

Nohashe has never publicly addressed Mazwai, nor has she mentioned any bad blood between them.

Morning walk and chat with my faves https://t.co/N9nYbOqkRR — NtsikiWethu (@ntsikimazwai) May 19, 2020

