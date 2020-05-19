Celebrities 19.5.2020 04:28 pm

Ntsiki Mazwai accuses gay men of having ‘vagina envy’

Citizen reporter
Ntsiki Mazwai accuses gay men of having ‘vagina envy’

Ntsiki Mazwai | Image: Instagram

The poet tweeted some homophobic vitriol against gay men during her rant, after stating her theories about what went down at Somizi’s Comedy Central Roast.

In her latest rant, controversial poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai has accused gay men of having what she calls “vagina envy.”

This after she shared her theory that renowned choreographer-turned-reality star, Somizi Mhlongo, set up his Comedy Central Roast, featuring her on the panel, as a way to “kill her brand.”

“Alpha females are a problem for gay men,” tweeted Mazwai.

ntsiki mazwai on somizi

Image: Twitter

She then ventured to ask the public why they think this is, before berating a Twitter user who recalled Nomzamo Mbatha’s roast of Mazwai.

@buhle_mhlabeni took a stroll down memory lane on Monday evening, re-calling how he believes the actress, producer and philanthropist “gathered” Mazwai.

“Yall remember when the good sis nomzamo gathered ntsiki real quick?” asked Mhlabeni, before Mazwai responded by alleging that Mbatha’s public image took a knock after the roast and that the actress subsequently “fell into a depression” as a result.

Mazwai further claimed that Mbatha’s set destroyed her brand, something she believes Mbatha colluded on with Mhlongo to do to her.

It wasn’t long before Mazwai’s claims were met with an avalanche of rebuttals.

“Nomzamo” went on to top the Twitter trends list as many sought to find out exactly what was wrong with the way Mbatha roasted Mazwai, given the nature of the show. Others expressed the opinion that what Mbatha did is no different from what Mazwai does on her Twitter feed on a regular basis.

She later promised to “spill the tea” and recorded her version of events regarding the roast in a video filmed while she was taking her morning walk.

IOL reports that Mazwai believes the real reason that Mbatha has an alleged hatred for her is due to the fact that Mbatha is now managed by Mazwai’s former manager, Pumza Nohashe.

“You wanted the real story behind the roast. I do have a scoop that I didn’t talk about on the roast. This stays between us. Nomzamo’s manager is my former manager and it didn’t end on a polite note. In my opinion, she’s very evil and needs psychological help,” said Mazwai.

“She was also Minnie Dlamini’s former manager, remember Minnie ran for her life. Remember when Minnie Dlamini was trying to putting on that whole African image, you can tell that my former manager was trying to create another me with Minnie. I think we are in a situation where this psychopath is playing puppet master and made Nomzamo fight her battle for her,” she added.

Nohashe has never publicly addressed Mazwai, nor has she mentioned any bad blood between them.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ntsiki Mazwai says Nomzamo Mbatha’s roast of her was personal 19.5.2020
Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, Nomzamo Mbatha join Lady Gaga’s virtual concert lineup 15.4.2020
Wartime is no time for grandstanding 31.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Many economists predicting another interest rate cut on Thursday

Covid-19 Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

World Trump threatens permanent freeze on WHO funding in 30 days

Society Immigrants are living in fear and hunger, NGOs say

Parliament Dlamini-Zuma misses parly meeting, ‘busy with level 3 regulations’


today in print

Read Today's edition