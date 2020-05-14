Lerato Kganyago announces her divorce

Just two months after their traditional wedding, Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago and her husband Thami Ndala have decided to go their separate ways.

Kganyago set the rumour mill on fire on Wednesday evening after an exchange with a Twitter user in which she said she had moved out of the new residential area she had moved into.

“Has he left his house @leratokganyago?” asked user @Vuyo_Unchained, in reference to President Cyril Ramaphosa who is said to live nearby Kganyago’s marital home.

“I don’t know I’ve since moved out!” replied Kganyago.

“It is with sadness that we announce that Thami and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have come to realise that our different priorities and workloads have not afforded us the time to invest in our relationship. We will continue to care deeply for each other, and look forward to growing our friendship,” said Kganyago in a joint statement shared to her Instagram feed.

“We have nothing more to say on this subject and hope that our privacy will be respected during this difficult time.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.