Thickleeyonce blasts body-shamers: ‘Your fat phobia isn’t going to stop me’

Not for the first time, Thickleeyonce has come out guns blazing against followers who fat-shame her online.

The plus-size model, YouTuber and body-confident activist spoke out about receiving nasty comments from trolls on one of her recent Instagram posts.

She’s never been known to shy away from showing off her voluptuous figure, and that’s not about to end anytime soon said the star, whose real name is Lesego Legobane

She wrote: “All the rude remarks about my stomach on my previous post are so annoying! Y’all are so rude omg, also, your fat phobia isn’t going to stop me from wearing tight fitted clothes so bye.”

In another post, the Calvin Klein model encouraged her followers to love themselves unconditionally.

“I love photographing myself because I’m my biggest hype man – I always feel like no one sees and understands my beauty the way that I do.

“I want to know how you see yourself and your beauty. I want you to be your own hype man and #StirCreativity within yourself during this lockdown.”

She also encouraged fans to tag her in their body-positive portraits.

She added: “Let’s be each others hype-men to get us through this lockdown. I know things can get a bit depressing during this time, but I hope I’ll be able to inspire you to get creative with me.”

This post appeared first on All4Women

