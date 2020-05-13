Thando Thabethe claps back at tweep who claims that she faked her matric certificate

Thando Thabethe has told a nosy fan to get lost after they accused her of faking her matric certificate.

The former 5FM presenter shared her impressive credentials with her online followers this week – including pics of her senior certificate and degree in accounting, amongst other academic achievements.

But a few tweeps were not convinced and concocted a story alleging that Thando lied about her marks, particularly in her matric certificate

“I knew the Malusi Certificate was fake. Nice try @Thando_Thabethe,” wrote the weep.

I knew the Malusi Certificate was Fake????????????Nice try @Thando_Thabethe pic.twitter.com/kyqym81Rgv — Dr Weetbix???? Stockphosa???????? (@Makoun1304) May 11, 2020

Thando was shocked at the accusations and responded to the tweep with an actual link to uMalusi to cross-check her reference.

“Are you joking… you think I’d randomly create a matric certificate… here’s a link to what uMalusi is… DEFINATELY went to Mondeor umalusi.org.za… argh twitter.”

Are you joking ????…you think I’d randomly create a matric certificate here’s a link to what uMalusi is DEFINATELY went to Mondeor https://t.co/RsbfoEQJ89 …argh twitter ???? https://t.co/d6PF2FWeDk — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) May 11, 2020

She also responded to a follower who claimed that she lied about the year she matriculated.

I matriculated in 2007!!! Please re-write my story for me ???? https://t.co/TZuEwkqpbS — Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) May 11, 2020

