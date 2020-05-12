‘Slay queens are suffering’ – Nicole Nyaba’s fans react to her lockdown look

Nicole Nyaba’s attempt to set the record straight about people using fake accounts to tarnish her name has ended in disaster.

The video-vixen-turned-rapper took a break and urged her followers to be careful of online profiles claiming to be her.

“[I’m] extremely tired of people asking me about this fake Twitter/Facebook profiles. Please kindly report any Twitter or Facebook accounts. Furthermore, I’d appreciate it if you don’t bring any type of affairs pertaining [to] those accounts on my business profile,” she wrote.

She then took to her Instagram Live to discuss the issue with her 141,000 fans. That’s when things took a turn for the worst.

The video, which was also shared on Twitter, raised a few eyebrows.

Many social media users claimed that Nicole looked tired and was incoherent at times.

The video left many people wondering if she was going through a rough patch in her life.

"I basically am not on twitter" Seconds later: "When If I'm on twitter I would usually post something on twitter and I would post it on my IG and I would post it on my Instagram again" Ithini i Grootman kanti??????????????????? pic.twitter.com/XSVdxOU2xG — iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) May 10, 2020

Listening to Nicole nyaba was like watching that "where are the pots" clip ????. pic.twitter.com/fJb6RJQuo6 — NerosheKanganjo (@NerosheKanganjo) May 10, 2020

Some tweeps were surprised by Nicole’s appearance, with several people saying they were shocked by her dressed-down look.

“Nicole Nyaba is a perfect example that slay queens are suffering under this lockdown,” one Twitter user wrote.

Nicole Nyaba is a perfect example that Slay Queens are suffering under this lockdown pic.twitter.com/K80sKChVeg — R O M E O ???????? (@lesleymafalo_) May 10, 2020

Another user added: “To see Nicole Nyaba losing her glow. She used to be my crush and I was still working on my pickup line.”

Many of Nicole’s fans came to her defence, saying that there was nothing wrong with her makeup-free appearance.

“Nicole Nyaba still looks beautiful it’s just that on the video she didn’t have makeup on. Your girlfriends also look different without makeup it’s not that deep.”

Despite the hate, scores of people showed Nicole some love and sent her messages of support.

“Do you babe. Let the world off your shoulders. Take some time out to focus on yourself. Deal with it yourself now. Not in your 30s. Wish you the best. Stay strong!” one woman wrote on Instagram.

Nicole thanked her followers for their support but also assured them that she is doing well.

“… believe me when I say I’ve been in a good space for a while now and even as we speak. I had to address the Twitter issue to clear my name and I couldn’t find the words to address because it became extremely exhausting.”

