Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan living in Tyler Perry’s R333 million LA mansion

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are living in Tyler Perry’s $18 million (about R333 million) Los Angeles home, after meeting the Hollywood mogul through Oprah Winfrey.

The pair, who formally stepped down as senior members of the British royal family earlier this year, relocated to sunny California.

They were rumoured to be hunkering down at a compound in Malibu, the exclusive beach community outside Los Angeles long favoured by A-listers and movie moguls.

(Additional reporting, AFP)

