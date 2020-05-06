How to pronounce X Æ A-12 Musk

Just days after dealing a blow to his company’s stock price, Tesla founder Elon Musk has shifted the public’s attention to something new: X Æ A-12 Musk.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

X Æ A-12 is the name of Musk and his girlfriend Grimes’ newborn baby, but this has left just one question on everyone’s mind “how on earth do you pronounce X Æ A-12?”

Various fan theories have come up with two possibilities: Ash Archangel Musk or Sasha Archangel Musk.

ash/sasha archangel musk ??? that is beautiful bye pic.twitter.com/vbNxpCbgZu — bunny (@babeyteef) May 5, 2020

While Grimes’ explanation has left many as confused as they initially were, it did confirm that the baby would have “Archangel” somewhere in their name due to the word’s significance to the couple.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent ????

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️???? metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ ???????????? 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

As is the case with many things on Twitter, the baby’s unique name spurred a series of jokes about things the baby would do once taken home as well as who he might grow up to be given who his parents are and how eccentric they have shown themselves to be.

me: whats you're name? X Æ A-12: X Æ A-12 … me: *in hales* fuck pic.twitter.com/3D0BesLfM0 — htos (@htoldschool) May 6, 2020

*When you're just born and you're named X Æ A-12* pic.twitter.com/hu8rvK89kg — Dheeraj Roy ???????? (@dheerajmroy) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12's first day at school: pic.twitter.com/8cLUKKHdXd — MuchDank (@TheMuchDank) May 6, 2020

Grimes: Wake up sleepy head! It’s time for school X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/OizfJPaliF — Devin Kurant (@KDs_Burner_Acc) May 6, 2020

classmates: ayo come look at dis X AE A-12: pic.twitter.com/oRCjqDXkfO — ????Deacon???? ????PINNED???? (@DeaconRyuKen) May 6, 2020

Elon musk’s son after knowing that his name is X Æ A-12.. pic.twitter.com/13iAfHshas — Him????️nshu (@kakanihimanshuu) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12 going to tell grimes and elon that he threw up pic.twitter.com/2J5lsihTZH — a (@brokeangeI) May 6, 2020

this is how to pronounce X Æ A-12 pic.twitter.com/s6psurKlmN — ollie ???????? (@yeahollie) May 6, 2020

Dinner when u spend the night at X Æ A-12 house pic.twitter.com/RHRvZXyERI — ⱽⁱᶜᵗᵒʳⁱʸᵘʰ (@vicveronixa) May 6, 2020

captcha: ⬜ I'm not a robot X Æ A-12: pic.twitter.com/VSEptWm1hj — Dani ????️‍????⃤ (@SickleIncognito) May 6, 2020

X Æ A-12 is the couple’s first child together. Musk has five other children; twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon, and Kai from a previous marriage.

