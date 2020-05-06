Celebrities 6.5.2020 12:42 pm

How to pronounce X Æ A-12 Musk

Parenty staff writer
Billionaire Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes recently welcomed a baby whom they have named X Æ A-12 Musk | Image: Twitter/ @elonmusk

According to his mom, the name is broken down as follows: X = the unknown variable, Æ = AI (signifying love and/or Artificial intelligence), A-12 = the couple’s favourite aircraft and A also symbolises Archangel, Grimes’ favourite song.

Just days after dealing a blow to his company’s stock price, Tesla founder Elon Musk has shifted the public’s attention to something new: X Æ A-12 Musk.

X Æ A-12 is the name of Musk and his girlfriend Grimes’ newborn baby, but this has left just one question on everyone’s mind “how on earth do you pronounce X Æ A-12?”

Various fan theories have come up with two possibilities: Ash Archangel Musk or Sasha Archangel Musk.

While Grimes’ explanation has left many as confused as they initially were, it did confirm that the baby would have “Archangel” somewhere in their name due to the word’s significance to the couple.

As is the case with many things on Twitter, the baby’s unique name spurred a series of jokes about things the baby would do once taken home as well as who he might grow up to be given who his parents are and how eccentric they have shown themselves to be.

X Æ A-12 is the couple’s first child together. Musk has five other children; twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon, and Kai from a previous marriage.

