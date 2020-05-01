Sengadi wins court bid against HHP’s family, vows to erect rapper’s tombstone

After having been officially declared the widow of the late rapper HHP (Jabulani Tsambo) by the Supreme Court of Appeal, media personality and influencer Lerato Sengadi has vowed to erect a tombstone to mark her late husband’s final resting place.

Today, 30 April 2020, the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa has RULED IN MY FAVOUR in the appeal of Tsambo v Sengadi! pic.twitter.com/76L7HQjRqZ — Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) April 30, 2020

Over the last two years, Sengadi has been locked in a bitter court battle with Tsambo’s family who denounced her as their official daughter-in-law shortly after the rapper took his life in October 2018.

This is because Sengadi and Tsambo never had a white wedding nor did they sign any court papers declaring the marriage.

The did, however, perform a traditional lobola ceremony.

During the protracted court battle, Tsambo’s family argued that the marriage should not legally be recognised because they had not completed the process of ukulobola as dictated by customary rites by the time their son died.

During this process, the family forbade Sengadi from attending the funeral and this saw her lodge an unsuccessful court bid at the High Court to stop the funeral.

However, the court did rule that Sengadi should be legally recognised as HHP’s widow.

His family appealed this ruling at the Supreme Court and have now officially lost their bid.

Last November, both Sengadi and the family came under fire after a photo of HHP’s friends visiting his gravesite went viral.

Fans were saddened by the fact that the site was missing a tombstone and one fan even suggested a crowd-funding campaign to see that this gets done.

“No need to crowdfund. I can afford to erect a stone for my husband. If I was allowed to! In fact, I would have had it done on the same day as his funeral. But Ke…” said Sengadi in reference to the on-going court processes.

In keeping with her promise, Sengadi has vowed to get the tombstone erected as soon as lockdown restrictions allow now that her legal woes are over.

As soon as COVID has passed I will finally be able to erect a tombstone 4 Motho waka.The fact that he has been laying there like that & I had been blocked frm doing what he deserves has been haunting me all this time. Bt God is no fool. I will FINALLY get 2 do the right thing???????????? — Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) April 30, 2020

