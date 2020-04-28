Tom Hanks donates typewriter to bullied boy named Corona

Tom Hanks let a little boy know he’s not alone after he wrote a letter to the A-lister saying he’s been getting bullied at school.

According to Australian network, Channel 7 News, 8-year-old Corona wrote a letter to the actor. “I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the Coronavirus. Are you ok?” he asked.

He added: “I love my name but at school, people call me the Coronavirus. I get very sad and angry when people call me this.”

According to E! News, Tom received the letter and being the nice guy that he is, wrote back. “Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful,” he wrote.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both quarantined in Australia after contracting the novel virus, before making their way back home to the US.

“Thank you for being such a good friend. Friends make their friends feel good when they are down. I saw you on TV, even though I was back in the USA already – and all healthy. Even though I was no longer sick, getting your letter made me feel even better,” he wrote to the little boy.

The 63-year-old also gifted the boy his Corona brand typewriter, reports NBC News, and explained in his letter: “You know, you are the only person I’ve ever known to have the name Corona – like the ring around the sun, a crown.

“I thought this typewriter would suit you. Ask a grown-up how it works. And use it to write me back.

“P.S.,” he said. “You got a friend in ME!”

– Channel24

