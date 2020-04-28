Celebrities 28.4.2020 09:04 am

According to Forbes, Kanye West is now ‘officially a billionaire’

(FILES) In this file photo US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at MOMA on November 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

According to the magazine’s calculations, West is worth $1.3 billion, with most of it stemming from his Yeezy footwear range.

After doing the math, US business magazine Forbes has now officially declared Kanye West a billionaire.

West appeared on the cover of Forbes in 2019, but back then, the publication did not call the rapper a billionaire, stating that they did not have “sufficient documentation” to make this finding.

This, apparently “grated on” the star.

A 2019 article shared by The Hollywood Reporter states that, while speaking at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, West allegedly publicly called out Forbes for not giving him the “billionaire” title.

However, in a report published on Friday, Forbes said that West had finally presented them with documents that they believe is an “authentic numeric look” into his finances.

According to the magazine’s calculations, West is worth $1.3 billion (around R24.7 billion at current exchange rate), with most of it stemming from his Yeezy footwear range.

