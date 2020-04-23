Twitter reacts to Dumisani Dlamini interview about his ‘estranged’ daughter

Twitter users had their fair share of comments after South African actor Dumisani Dlamini was interviewed about the video clip that circulated the platform regarding his daughter, American musician Doja Cat.

Speaking on Metro FM, Twitter users claimed that Dlamini’s interview on why he was estranged from his daughter was “a cringe”.

In the video, Doja Cat, real name Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, was seen with actress Whoopi Goldberg discussing Dlamini, with the musician saying Goldberg reminded her of her father, who was also in Sarafina.

“Who is he?” asked a clearly chuffed Goldberg, further commenting “a good man, he was a very good man” upon hearing Dlamini was the man in question.

In an interview in October last year, Doja Cat opened up about having not met her father.

“I have never [met him], and he’s on Instagram. And he comments on my pictures sometimes, maybe not anymore, but he did a few months ago.

“He’s an incredible dancer and great actor, but yeah, I don’t know him very well. I guess when I was like 13, I wanted to see him and I don’t know what happened.”

On whether she was open to a meeting with him, she said: “Sure, why not? He’s probably still busy doing stuff.”

That interview was just… pic.twitter.com/o4ybaFbsGo — Ontiretse Tiro (@ontay_tyro) April 23, 2020

I sense he only wants to be a father because she's now a superstar. — Tandokazi Ncatsha (@TNcatsha) April 23, 2020

I knew mans was lying when in a previous radio interview he said artists should contact him if they wanna feature Doja yet he didn't even know one of her songs. He didn't even know who her manager is, ayi deadbeat nje le. — Smiling George (@SmilinGeorge_SA) April 23, 2020

He has that deadbeat look down to the eyes — IG Sirboring???????????????????????? (@sirboring_26) April 23, 2020

Such vague answers from grootman ???? — Xolani Cele (@X_Man_ZN) April 23, 2020

