Celebrities 23.4.2020 03:20 pm

Twitter reacts to Dumisani Dlamini interview about his ‘estranged’ daughter

Citizen reporter
Twitter reacts to Dumisani Dlamini interview about his ‘estranged’ daughter

Dumisani Dlamini and his daughter, American musician Doja Cat. Image: Twitter / @MetroFMSA

Speaking on Metro FM, Twitter users claimed that Dlamini’s interview on why he was estranged from his daughter was ‘a cringe’.

Twitter users had their fair share of comments after South African actor Dumisani Dlamini was interviewed about the video clip that circulated the platform regarding his daughter, American musician Doja Cat.

Speaking on Metro FM, Twitter users claimed that Dlamini’s interview on why he was estranged from his daughter was “a cringe”.

In the video, Doja Cat, real name Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, was seen with actress Whoopi Goldberg discussing Dlamini, with the musician saying Goldberg reminded her of her father, who was also in Sarafina.

“Who is he?” asked a clearly chuffed Goldberg, further commenting “a good man, he was a very good man” upon hearing Dlamini was the man in question.

In an interview in October last year, Doja Cat opened up about having not met her father.

“I have never [met him], and he’s on Instagram. And he comments on my pictures sometimes, maybe not anymore, but he did a few months ago.

“He’s an incredible dancer and great actor, but yeah, I don’t know him very well. I guess when I was like 13, I wanted to see him and I don’t know what happened.”

On whether she was open to a meeting with him, she said: “Sure, why not? He’s probably still busy doing stuff.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Whoopi tells American rapper Doja Cat her estranged father Dumisani is a good man 22.4.2020
Honeyman’s Sister Act gives you ‘A really good time’ 22.7.2015
Changing habits 9.4.2015



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 