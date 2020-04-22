WATCH: Crying Kelly Khumalo’s message to the world shakes up social media

Late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa trended again on Tuesday evening following a video shared by singer Kelly Khumalo on Instagram.

In the video, the singer said she had not stopped crying after being “summoned” to share a message with the world.

She said: “Hi everyone, I have been asked to ask you, all of you, I don’t care which part of the world you’re at. I’ve been summoned to ask you guys to get on your knees and tell God what you want out of this situation. I haven’t stopped crying, I’m just asking all of you to get on your knees right now and tell God what you want out of this situation.”

While the message was widely accepted and appreciated on Instagram, Twitter, however, had divided opinion on it.

Watch her video below:

These were some of the comments on social media:

Not sure how Kelly got to this point, but hope she found healing. Not sure how we fit in but ke. #Kellykhumalo — MissKaitey (@kaiteyg) April 22, 2020

Its about time South Africans stopped bullying Kelly Khumalo, she is human, she has feelings. STOP ABUSING THE POOR WOMAN. #Kellykhumalo — ???? Tshepangone Dire ???? (@t_dire_official) April 22, 2020

I don't wanna lie this #KellyKhumalo clip spooked me. Especially this part.

Imagine seeing this around 2am. pic.twitter.com/hwA1mTM3Fg — Karabo™ (@ikay_mo) April 22, 2020

Remember when God told Noah to tell his people to build an Ark because He's about to destroy earth using water? nn people slept on that nigga? Perhaps #Kellykhumalo is onto something too pic.twitter.com/yxsodmIhBx — Agrey???? (@RudestSa) April 22, 2020

So God visited Kelly Khumalo instead of pastors ,Bishops and Prophets like Bushiri and many more?? Guys what happening ?????#Kellykhumalo pic.twitter.com/Ws8PwZL1VC — #Julius Malema 1st Black President. (@makumbi_k2) April 22, 2020

#Kellykhumalo I have done just that thank u for the advice……. I have asked God to administer justice for #senzomeyiwa even if it can be via the special kind of Corona Virus… pic.twitter.com/clMWXXxEgx — Khathini, Sam'elihle (@dumiez77) April 22, 2020

I was late to see #Kellykhumalo 's video, now I don't know if I have to pray now or my prayer will be void pic.twitter.com/vlVOO8SwHJ — Ndibuwo Nechidzati (@Ndivhuwo31) April 21, 2020

I see a Kelly Khumalo challenge coming soon ???????? #Kellykhumalo pic.twitter.com/IUBOCE9FGt — Khanyisile 'Mshengu' Tshabalala ???? (@Priemadona3) April 21, 2020

God really summoned #Kellykhumalo ? Not even TD Jakes nyana pic.twitter.com/DvK6nW0RSd — ⁶???? (@iambuthelezii) April 22, 2020

It's a pity some of you see this as a joke. Maybe after this whole situation nizobona kutsi bekachazani Kelly Khumalo.#KellyKhumalo pic.twitter.com/wIxU8v7XBP — Kwanda (@Kwanda29625225) April 22, 2020

