WATCH: Crying Kelly Khumalo’s message to the world shakes up social media

Citizen reporter
Kelly Khumalo

While the message has been widely accepted and appreciated on Instagram, Twitter, however, has divided opinion on it.

Late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa trended again on Tuesday evening following a video shared by singer Kelly Khumalo on Instagram.

In the video, the singer said she had not stopped crying after being “summoned” to share a message with the world.

She said: “Hi everyone, I have been asked to ask you, all of you, I don’t care which part of the world you’re at. I’ve been summoned to ask you guys to get on your knees and tell God what you want out of this situation. I haven’t stopped crying, I’m just asking all of you to get on your knees right now and tell God what you want out of this situation.”

While the message was widely accepted and appreciated on Instagram, Twitter, however, had divided opinion on it.

Watch her video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Miracles happen God moves and US praying together will move God ???????? #ImReadyForAMiracle #GodWillEndCovid-19

A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on

These were some of the comments on social media:

Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

