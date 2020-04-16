Goliath trio talks about new show and life under lockdown

With strict measures in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, every aspect of the daily grind is being impacted in some way or another.

From hospitality to travel and live performances, many people are buckling under the pressure of having to reshuffle and repurpose how they used to conduct their business and work. And the South African comedy scene is no exception to these upheavals.

While the virus and its colossal effects are no laughing matter, award-winning comedy trio Goliath & Goliath are making sure we still get our daily dose of laughter, while contributing to supporting artists struggling to make ends meet.

With the launch of their talk show Goliaths Go Live – a partnership between the comedy team and the country’s most pioneering live-streaming internet portal, SkyRoomLive.com – the threesome will be generating laughs and cash flow back into the industry.

The Citizen caught up with the Goliaths to see how they’re coping with lockdown and to find out more about their new live virtual show.

What’s life under lockdown like for you guys?

Donovan Goliath: I’ve been trying to use this time constructively to connect with my audience online and create and entertain as much as possible

Nicholas Goliath: Spending lots of time with the family – and nobody else. On the upside, I am learning a lot about my wife and my kids that I didn’t know.

Jason Goliath: Being on radio means I am part of an essential service, so I still have to leave the house for work. I assumed this was all I’d be doing – but someone invented Zoom and now I sit in meetings all day when I get home.

What are some of the funniest things you’ve discovered about your own lockdown personality and your companions?

Donovan: Absence definitely makes the heart grow fonder. We got to a point where we had to instil me time, where each of us would have time for ourselves in a different room just to stay sane. LOL!

Nicholas: I realised my wife understands me more than she lets on and allows me my space to be by myself. My kids are very interesting, weird and independent little people – they are super funny and their comedic timing is amazing!

Jason: The funniest thing is my ability to justify eating terribly. I can have another chocolate because it’s the end of the world.

What would you like to say to your peers?

Donovan: If you have a smartphone, data and an internet connection, use this time to interact and build a strong rapport with your followers.

Nicholas: We will come out on top of this.

Jason: The world is never going to be the same again.

What are the first things you’ll do when we pull through this?

Donovan: Go to Chicken Licken.

Nicholas: Go out and drive on roads.

Jason: Hug my mother!

Catch Goliaths Go Live daily from 2pm on SkyRoomLive.com

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.