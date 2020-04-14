WATCH: Ciara and Russell Wilson share gender reveal video

RnB superstar Ciara, 33, and her husband Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 31, warmed fans’ hearts on Tuesday when they took so social media to share the gender of their unborn child.

The pair, who got married in July 2016 and already have two children, Future Zahir and Sienna Princess, are expecting their third child.

In the video, the couple can be seen alongside their children explaining how the reveal will work. They then pull the hand-held confetti canons to reveal what baby number three will be. Take a look:

READ NEXT: Vanessa Bryant shares sweet photos of her daughters

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.