WATCH: Ciara and Russell Wilson share gender reveal video

Ciara celebrating after finding out the gender of her third child | Image: Screenshot/ Twitter

The pair, who got married in July 2016 and already have two children, are expecting their third child. 

RnB superstar Ciara, 33, and her husband Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 31, warmed fans’ hearts on Tuesday when they took so social media to share the gender of their unborn child.

The pair, who got married in July 2016 and already have two children, Future Zahir and Sienna Princess, are expecting their third child.

In the video, the couple can be seen alongside their children explaining how the reveal will work. They then pull the hand-held confetti canons to reveal what baby number three will be. Take a look:

