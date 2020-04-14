Tributes pour in for Mina Nawe lead singer Zanele Maseko

Afro-pop group Mina Nawe is mourning the death of lead singer Zanele ‘Mazet’ Maseko, who passed away on Sunday.

The group confirmed on its social media platforms that Maseko had died on Sunday morning.

“It is with shattered hearts to announce that we’ve lost a big part of who we are as a band & family – our songstress Zanele ‘Mazet’ Maseko passed away this morning. We humbly ask for your support during this difficult time as we hold hands with her family, friends & colleagues,” it said.

It is with shattered hearts to announce that we've lost a big part of who we are as a band & family – our songstress Zanele 'Mazet' Maseko passed away this morning. We humbly ask for your support during this difficult time as we hold hands with her family, friends & colleagues.???? pic.twitter.com/39k57Ux3iK — Mina Nawe™ (@MinaNaweSA) April 12, 2020

The cause of her death is unknown at this stage.

Tributes have been pouring in from fans on social media.

