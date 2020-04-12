Malema dragged for defending ‘arrogant’ Shimza, calling ‘rubbish’ of detractors ‘self-hate’

EFF leader Julius Malema, who in the past has spun the decks himself as a hobbyist DJ, has waded into the furore surrounding DJ Shimza, who sparked widespread outrage over the long weekend for his rude response to a young up-and-coming fellow DJ, DJ Ceega.

However, his comments appear to have backfired massively, with a steady stream of criticism now headed his way on the Twitter streets.

#shimza01 I'm thinking of unfollowing both Julius Malema & Shimza pic.twitter.com/4a90JBlHLg — We Had Hope (@sphilarh100) April 12, 2020

Shimza had earlier apologised for his “arrogance”, but this hasn’t slowed down public outrage, especially on Twitter, where many have been calling for him “to fall”.

Many people, including Malema, however, have said the apology should be accepted and the DJ allowed to move on with his life.

“Never be shaken by rubbish young man @Shimza01. You worked very hard to be where you are and can’t be destroyed by those who suffer from self-hate. Apology accepted, now continue playing good music,” the EFF leader tweeted to him.

Never be shaken by rubbish young man @Shimza01. You worked very hard to be where you are and can't be destroyed by those who suffer from self-hate. Apology accepted, now continue playing good music. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 11, 2020

I respect my leader but don't call us rubbish… Shimza we cool my brother ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/rz1gYHqeLq — Phelelani Nzama (@Phele1zn1) April 12, 2020

Shimza had earlier “rudely” told an upcoming DJ that he could not join him his lockdown virtual music session.

He faced a brutal reaction on social media, with many calling for Shimza to be “cancelled” and that he should “fall”.

Shimza’s lockdown session still happened on Saturday night, with apparent rave reviews from the people who listened to it.

Another major DJ, Black Coffee, has offered a a spot on the streaming lineup of his own show, Africa Is Not A Jungle, to the young DJ Ceega, after becoming aware of the incident.

Many have now told Malema that he and the EFF top leadership’s defence of Shimza was off key.

They have accused him of double standards and hypocrisy and for trying to make light of the matter because Shimza is supposedly his friend.

@Julius_S_Malema tsek wena dis is nt a political issue ungenaphi — Punishment(mjovo) (@PMjovo) April 12, 2020

Good morning to everyone who treats people equal. All dumb people like Malema can collect their good morning from Shimza pic.twitter.com/Hz2fgcxbFf — Hustler ???? (@Sbusiso77942690) April 12, 2020

#JuliusMalema Phuma ezindabeni zabantu

Uyezwa?

Black twitter will deal with shimza decisively!

White or Pink!

We'll deal with you accordingly ???? pic.twitter.com/U7hRtR8XuS — Aphiwe's (@aphiwe_sogiba) April 12, 2020

Malema was not the only EFF top figure to defend Shimza. Deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and former spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also took his side.

Shimza had all the leaders of the EFF busy…#PitoriRewindz pic.twitter.com/qMn4c7wJNy — Ms. Africa ???? (@refilweafrica) April 12, 2020

Some have told Malema that he’s just made the whole thing worse for Shimza now.

This clown just made things worse for Shimza…ujwayelana kabi wena Malema, we sober now, Tsek with your nonsense #JuliusMalema — Commercial House DJ (@Sky_TunezDJ) April 12, 2020

Your politicians are tiring with their double standards ????????‍♂️ Stella apologizes for making a human mistake, and she is dragged for 24hours and charges layed against her Shimza (friends with eff top 3) apologizes all of a sudden "being black is hard" ????????#Shimza #Day17ofLockdown pic.twitter.com/B8KvsOX6Tn — Ntshieng (@Ntshieng17) April 12, 2020

#shimza01 :Shows his arrogance.

South Africans:Go at him

Shimza:Apologizes to his friend, Ndlozi(not the person he offended)

South Africans:Fuck your fake apology.

Ndlozi, Malema ,Floyd:We accept your apology.

EFF Supporters: Yah,the guy apologized.What more do you want. pic.twitter.com/hEZtspSbfi — I follow back (@AphileMkhwanazi) April 12, 2020

Julius Malema can call his followers RUBBISH because they disciplined his rude & disrespectful celebrity friend but his followers aren't allowed to call Malema RUBBISH for defending disrespectful Shimza. This is a cult revolution playing out & all dictators started out as cults. — LuthoZA (@LuthoZa) April 12, 2020

Shimza and boGrootman(all of them combined) VS Black twitter. #shimza01 pic.twitter.com/yqLbPRoDiB — Skop en Donner (@paballonyaoza) April 12, 2020

Hello EFF members,,,,Your leaders at their best???????? When they love they go deep (Shimza,Mbalula, Somizi) and when they hate they hate deep (Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams).#Shimza #ShimzaMustFall pic.twitter.com/V4ziBF0OAO — Bantu Bhungane???? (@BantuPS) April 12, 2020

It looks like #shimza was the sacrificial lamb in the absence of the ‘normal’ Passover. Day 3, twirra is still crucifying him. #JuliusMalema and all these politicians aren’t helping the situation by trying to protect him. pic.twitter.com/nzXltY6vyN — Zethu Pupuma (@zim_k84) April 12, 2020

I agree with the sentiment. These last few days twitter has been looking for blood. Any mistake and we aim nuclear weapons at you. Stella violates lockdown as a minister that is very serious, Somizi name dropped – that’s not.

Shimza was an asshole – offensive but not criminal. https://t.co/POnPawlIRl — King of Leon. (@MightiJamie) April 12, 2020

Julius must know that "people shall govern" and in these Twitter streets it cries our Shoes. We are Ceega, Ceega is us and us is Ceega. "Rubbish" is what Shimza's attitude and arrogance. Drag him Tweeps, tag Ndlozi and Fans while you're at it. Asibanyiseni!! pic.twitter.com/FjehDJRGaF — Naledi_Mokone (@NalediMokone2) April 12, 2020

Julias Malema has many times paraded as the Moses for black people, leading us to Canaan. For him to condone, justify and defend what Shimza did is revolting. For him, some blacks deserves a seat at the table while others are just rubbish?????????. His hypocrisy keeps escalating ???? — Black & Blessed ❤❤✌ (@Mama_Bridgie) April 12, 2020

#shimza01 no one said Shimza didn't work hard to get where He is, we said that He is arrogant and mean.Malema and Ndlozi think they can tell us what to do. pic.twitter.com/PCEmeVpVZm — Naledi_Mokone (@NalediMokone2) April 11, 2020

I don’t hate Shimza I hate what he did. I still say if He didn’t have intensions of helping Dj Ceega He should’ve kept quiet or said No I can’t. His response to say “you annoying” on another black man’s hustle as he did when he begun is heartless. Julius Malema applauds Shimza. — Great Zulu???? (@SuperiorZulu) April 11, 2020

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

