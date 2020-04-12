Celebrities 12.4.2020 11:44 am

Malema dragged for defending ‘arrogant’ Shimza, calling ‘rubbish’ of detractors ‘self-hate’

Citizen reporter
Malema dragged for defending ‘arrogant’ Shimza, calling ‘rubbish’ of detractors ‘self-hate’

EFF leader Julius Malema is seen addressing his supporters outside the North Gauteng High Court after the matter between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, 23 July 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The EFF appears to have found itself on the wrong side of black Twitter on Sunday for a change.

EFF leader Julius Malema, who in the past has spun the decks himself as a hobbyist DJ, has waded into the furore surrounding DJ Shimza, who sparked widespread outrage over the long weekend for his rude response to a young up-and-coming fellow DJ, DJ Ceega.

However, his comments appear to have backfired massively, with a steady stream of criticism now headed his way on the Twitter streets.

Shimza had earlier apologised for his “arrogance”, but this hasn’t slowed down public outrage, especially on Twitter, where many have been calling for him “to fall”.

Many people, including Malema, however, have said the apology should be accepted and the DJ allowed to move on with his life.

“Never be shaken by rubbish young man @Shimza01. You worked very hard to be where you are and can’t be destroyed by those who suffer from self-hate. Apology accepted, now continue playing good music,” the EFF leader tweeted to him.

Shimza had earlier “rudely” told an upcoming DJ that he could not join him his lockdown virtual music session.

He faced a brutal reaction on social media, with many calling for Shimza to be “cancelled” and that he should “fall”.

Shimza’s lockdown session still happened on Saturday night, with apparent rave reviews from the people who listened to it.

Another major DJ, Black Coffee, has offered a a spot on the streaming lineup of his own show, Africa Is Not A Jungle, to the young DJ Ceega, after becoming aware of the incident.

Many have now told Malema that he and the EFF top leadership’s defence of Shimza was off key.

They have accused him of double standards and hypocrisy and for trying to make light of the matter because Shimza is supposedly his friend.

Malema was not the only EFF top figure to defend Shimza. Deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and former spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also took his side.

Some have told Malema that he’s just made the whole thing worse for Shimza now.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mkhize’s graphs: How extended lockdown has delayed Covid-19 peak to September 12.4.2020
The illegal cigarette trade is flourishing thanks to the lockdown 11.4.2020
Mkhize willing to impose regulation on private hospitals due to Covid-19, parties told 11.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebrities Malema dragged for defending ‘arrogant’ Shimza, calling ‘rubbish’ of detractors ‘self-hate’

Covid-19 Mkhize’s graphs: How extended lockdown has delayed Covid-19 peak to September

Covid-19 The illegal cigarette trade is flourishing thanks to the lockdown

Covid-19 Mkhize willing to impose regulation on private hospitals due to Covid-19, parties told

Covid-19 Cosatu wants Western Cape MEC Debbie Schäfer removed for feeding school kids


today in print

Read Today's edition