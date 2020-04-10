Bonang donates groceries to families while Black Coffee raises over R90K

Award-winning TV personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba will donate grocery vouchers to disadvantaged families amid the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday evening a 14-day extended lockdown that will see people staying home until the end of April.

While the move has been commended, it unfortunately brings with it complications for struggling families.

Bonang is extending her hand to help those who have no means of feeding their families during this time.

She has asked her fans to help her identify such families.

“We’re gonna get through this … Oom Cyril needs our support … but, re tla ba shap! We’re in this together!

“Please help me identify 25 families in need … I wanna send them some grocery vouchers. We’ll donate R2,000 to each family. Please. I’m so sad.”

This comes after DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, raised more than R90,000 after live-streaming his performance last week.

The money will go towards the Solidarity Fund.

“During these hard times as we battle this evil virus, there are many out there suffering for basic necessities. While these issues are being scratched to the surface during the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s a real eye-opener as to how we can be helping year-long to feed the children, keep elders with fresh water supply and many others in need.

“While unfortunate the circumstances, it’s so incredible to see people uniting to aid South Africans and people worldwide with things we may sometimes take for granted like water and food.

“Your immense support helped us raise over 90,000 ZAR last week towards Solidarity Fund! Let’s aim to double it … we hope to keep the generosity and love going for Home Brewed 002,” he said. Ramaphosa’s announcement that he, the deputy president, ministers, deputy ministers and premiers had said they would take a one-third pay cut over the next three months as a donation to the Solidarity Fund, has inspired other South Africans to follow suit.

The Economic Freedom Fighters has announced that all its public representatives, inclusive of MPs, MPLs and councillors will also contribute a third of their monthly salaries towards the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.

“We welcome the decision of the executive and the premiers of contributing a third of their salaries to the Solidarity Fund which will finance the war against Covid-19. We call on all public representatives in all spheres of government and all employed people with adequate disposable income to do the same so that we assemble enough resources to fight the rapid spread while still safeguarding South Africa’s fiscal sovereignty.”

