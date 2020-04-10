Mbalula takes legal action against Somizi for his ‘reckless’ name-dropping

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced he will be taking legal action against choreographer, reality show star and presenter Somizi Mhlongo for contravening government lockdown regulations.

Somizi landed Mbalula in hot water following a “bad joke” that turned out not to be amusing to South Africans.

His co-host Dineo Ranaka went live on Instagram while she was in studio with him and they were discussing what they thought President Cyril Ramaphosa would announce in his address on Thursday night, when Somizi made a comment that implied he knew what was going to be announced before the rest of us.

“Today they’re announcing the extension. I was talking to Fikile,” said Somizi, before Dineo went offline after confirming that the Fikile in question was the minister.

Following the backlash, Somizi took to social media to clarify he just made the statement to “scare” Dineo about the extended lockdown. He said he had not spoken to Mbalula about it, and his comment was merely a speculation based on his observations.

He further apologised to Mbalula for the “bad joke”.

“Hi, it was a bad joke on my part. I did say to my colleague later that I was joking and that I never spoke to the minister at any point I was just scaring her. Again I’m sorry for the bad joke and I apologise to the minister, and I hope you guys accept my apology,” said Somizi.

Following the apology, Mbalula offered his phones for investigations to prove that Somizi’s name-dropping was unwarranted.

“At no stage did I speak to Somizi about lockdown my phones can be checked or meet with him. Apology accepted,” said Mbalula on Thursday evening.

But now he says he finds himself obligated by policies and regulations of parliament and government to take action and seek consequence management for implying the minister had divulged information to him that could be regarded as sensitive and embargoed for publication at the time.

“The minister takes a very dim view of the circumstances of the Mhlongo statement which amounts to clear ‘name dropping’ of his name seemingly for clout within his peers.

“Even though Mr Mhlongo guessed it right in his speculative discussion – he went further to mislead the public about the source of his information which undermines and is preemptive on Government and the President over very sensitive information of a national security calibre of which I am very sensitive to and have adhered to in all my time in the executive.

“Mr Mhlongo acted very recklessly and irresponsibly. Name dropping has caused enough harm in our discourse before and we must now nib it in the bud,” said Mbalula in a statement.

Following discussions with Ramaphosa on the issue, Mbalula said he would report the matter at the Sandton Police Station today.

The minister reiterated that at no point did he inform Somizi about the contents of Ramaphosa’s speech before the address on Thursday evening.

“I have noted Mr Mhlongo’s apology however I do not view his utterances as a mere joke. The country is going through a serious disaster management period and any misinformation, irregular or unauthorised information being published is both unlawful and not assisting in our cause to manage public affairs carefully,” Mbalula said.

In his address on Thursday evening, Ramaphosa announced a 14-day extension of the national lockdown.

