‘I did not speak to him, you can check my phones,’ says Mbalula on Somizi’s ‘bad joke’

Choreographer, reality show star and presenter Somizi Mhlongo has landed Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula in hot water following a “bad joke” that turned out not to be amusing to South Africans.

His co-host Dineo Ranaka went live on Instagram while she was in studio with him and they were discussing what President Cyril Ramaphosa would announce in his address on Thursday night, when Somizi made a comment that implied he knew what was going to be announced before the rest of us.

“Today they’re announcing the extension. I was talking to Fikile,” said Somizi, before Dineo went offline after confirming that the Fikile Somizi was talking about was the minister.

Following the backlash, Somizi has taken to social media to clarify he just made the statement to “scare” Dineo about the extended lockdown. He said he had not spoken to Mbalula about it, and his comment was merely a speculation based on his observations.

He further apologised to Mbalula for the “bad joke”.

“Hi, it was a bad joke on my part. I did say to my colleague later that I was joking and that I never spoke to the minister at any point I was just scaring her. Again I’m sorry for the bad joke and I apologise to the minister, and I hope you guys accept my apology,” said Somizi.

View this post on Instagram

Mbalula also denied ever having a conversation about the lockdown with Somizi before the official announcement.

“At no stage did I speak to @Somizi about lockdown my phones can be checked or meet with him. Just called him now to rectify. Spoke to @somizi, he was not even aware about what his joke could mean for me if it was true. Apology accepted,” said Mbalula.

In his address on Thursday evening, Ramaphosa announced a 14-day extension of the national lockdown.

