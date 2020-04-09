‘Skeem Saam’ actor Charles Maja dies

South African actor Charles Maja, who played Big Boy Mabitsela on SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam, has died aged 63.

The news was confirmed on the show’s official Twitter account.

“You may be gone for now but you live forever in our memories and in our hearts. Thank you so much for who you were, we love you and we wish you a peaceful sleep. RIP Charles BIG BOY Maja. Our family will never be the same again!” tweeted the account.

The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

Thank you so much for who you were, we love you and we wish you a peaceful sleep. RIP Charles BIG BOY Maja. Our family will never be the same again! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TuOVYMNUF6 — Skeem Saam 8 (@SkeemSaam3) April 9, 2020

Tributes from co-stars and fans alike came pouring in by the second across all social media platforms under the hashtag #RIPBigBoy.

Ntate Charles Maja (Big Boy) ???????????? pic.twitter.com/AUEYWb8rjF — Vuyolwethu Ngcukana (@vuyomse) April 9, 2020

Charles Maja AKA Big Boy on Skeem Saam is no more. What is happening in the industry. What a legend.????????#RIPBigBoy #RIPCharlseMaja pic.twitter.com/lZKjNbgXu9 — #StayAtHome???????? (@itsBlackRoseSA) April 9, 2020

Big boy mabitsela is no more … Charles maja ???????????????????????? you will be truly be missed

Bra tick #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/FAOem9Sy2f — Ke nna Mr Mphela???? (@Bulletmagolide) April 9, 2020

Another legend has fallen, RIP to Mr Charles Maja(big boy from skeem saam).Sad news indeed. #RIPBIGBOY#Day14ofLockdown pic.twitter.com/sVBwd58Asn — Frans???? (@mafs_frans) April 9, 2020

In addition to playing one of South African TVs most well-known deadbeat alcoholic dads on Skeem Saam, Maja previously played various roles in radio dramas at Thobela FM.

