‘Skeem Saam’ actor Charles Maja dies

Charles Maja played Big Boy Mabitsela on SABC 1 soapie, Skeem Saam | Image: Facebook

The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.

South African actor Charles Maja, who played Big Boy Mabitsela on SABC 1 soapie Skeem Saam, has died aged 63.

The news was confirmed on the show’s official Twitter account.

“You may be gone for now but you live forever in our memories and in our hearts. Thank you so much for who you were, we love you and we wish you a peaceful sleep. RIP Charles BIG BOY Maja. Our family will never be the same again!” tweeted the account.

Tributes from co-stars and fans alike came pouring in by the second across all social media platforms under the hashtag #RIPBigBoy.

In addition to playing one of South African TVs most well-known deadbeat alcoholic dads on Skeem Saam, Maja previously played various roles in radio dramas at Thobela FM.

