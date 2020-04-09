EFF commends Moja Love’s R200K donation to Vinolia Mashego’s family

The Economic Freedom Fighters has commended TV channel Moja Love for donating R200,000 towards the burial and family upkeep of late entertainment legend Vinolia Mashego.

The party called on other entertainment channels that worked with her to follow suit.

It said in a statement: “It is truly a heartening contribution from the channel and shows that there are those who are compassionate and considerate within the entertainment industry.

“We call on all entertainment entities V Mash has worked for to follow the example of Moja Love, particularly the SABC. This is a stepping stone towards protecting and caring for those in the South African entertainment industry and ensuring their lives, even at their end, have dignity.”

In a statement, Moja Love honoured Mashego, who was a presenter for one of its shows, Cheka S’kubambile.

“She might have had her own challenges before, but when she came to us, we saw somebody who was full of life, and despite her enormous experience, she was still eager to learn. We were impressed with her work ethic and her generosity as she also used her second chance to teach and train young people in her team,” said the channel.

Of the R200,000 donation, R50,000 would go towards her burial while R150,000 was for the upkeep of her children.

Mashego died in her sleep aged 56 at her home in Mamelodi on Monday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.