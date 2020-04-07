Celebrities 7.4.2020 02:35 pm

‘Scandal!’ actor Given Stuurman welcomes his first child

Michael Sekhu
Given Stuurman

‘My life will never be the same. Eternally grateful,’ says Stuurman.

e.tv Scandal! actor Given Stuurman and his girlfriend recently welcomed their first child together – a baby girl.

Stuurman took to his social media to share the exciting news about the arrival of their bundle of joy.

“So at 5.55pm today, God blessed me with a healthy, beautiful baby girl,” he wrote.

“My life will never be the same. Eternally grateful.”

Given had announced prior to the birth of his daughter that he and his partner were pregnant with their baby.

 

The actor, who plays Kgosi on Scandal!, won the hearts of many South Africans when he first appeared on a Nedbank lobola ad many years ago when he was just a little boy.

 

So at 17:55 today, God blessed me with a healthy, beautiful babygirl ❤️. My life will never be the same. Eternally grateful.

Originally appeared on People Magazine

