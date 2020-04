Karlien Van Jaarsveld welcomes fourth child

Songstress Karlien Van Jaarsveld and husband Joe Breytenbach have welcome their son Johannes Samuel into the world.

Johannes was born on 1 April and after a few days in the hospital, Karlien and Joe finally brought their bundle of joy home.

This is Karlien’s fourth child. She is also mom to twins Daniel and Eliah (whom she had with ex-husband Derick Hougaard) as well as to two-year-old daughter Elah.

The star shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post saying Johannes “is perfect and healthy”.

In October last year, the singer confirmed her pregnancy saying that while it was a bit of a surprise, she and Joe are excited about the new addition to their family.

Read her full Instagram post here:

This post appeared first on People Magazine

