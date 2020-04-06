‘The Flash’ actor Logan Williams, 16, dies

Logan Williams, who played a young Barry Allen in CW’s The Flash, has died. He was 16 years old.

His mother, Marlyse Williams, confirmed the news of his death and told Tri-City News the family is “absolutely devastated”.

The cause of his “sudden” death has not yet been revealed, but Williams said the pandemic has made things more challenging.

“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” she commented. “It’s hard.”

Tributes came pouring in for the star; his costars from The Flash all paid their respects and shared fond memories of the young actor.

John Wesley Shipp, who played Logan’s on-screen dad, wrote on Twitter: “Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.