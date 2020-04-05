Pabi Moloi pulled off air for allegedly being rude to caller

Radio and TV personality Pabi Moloi may have to apologise to South Africans once again, after allegedly treating a caller badly during her PowerFM show last week.

According to Sunday World, the presenter sounded ‘incoherent’, and was rude to a caller.

This has led to Moloi’s suspension from Power FM, with allegations that she may have been drunk or sick during her show.

This however cannot be proven, but senior employees at the radio station are calling for Moloi to be charged for bringing the radio station into disrepute.

In March, Moloi was arrested for driving under the influence.

“I’m truly gutted about this. I had an incident this week that I want to step up and take responsibility for. I had drinks and decided to driver myself home on Thursday night. It was a bad decision for which I take full responsibility. I was subsequently arrested for drinking and driving.

“I will submit myself to the process of the law. I understand the gravity of the potential damage I could have done and I am so so sorry.”

Power FM listeners seem to be more sympathetic to Moloi’s alleged transgressions this time around, with many calling out the station for its silence regarding her absence.

@Powerfm987 @MvangeliNzuza Why are you so quite about the absent of Pabi Moloi on the show? Since that incident of that last week Saturday she has been silenced. #PowerWeekendBreakfast — Freddy waka Khoza (@FreddyWakaKhoza) April 4, 2020

Mxm. And I only saw that this morning. ???????? I thought maybe she was too busy at home, sick or something ???? But I really miss her though. Guys, @PabiMoloi is my legit weekend alarm! Pabi, nna ke go gopotse, tlhe – weekends just aren't the same anymore pic.twitter.com/MienBHDhzd — Black & Blue (@TeboGolden) April 4, 2020

Where is de clip/podcast abt pabi being rude on air? #pabimoloi — Frank Talk! (@Makhevesa_) April 5, 2020

