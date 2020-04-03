Celebrities 3.4.2020 01:09 pm

WATCH: Kim Kardashian left bleeding after fight with sister Kourtney

Cover Media and Citizen reporter
WATCH: Kim Kardashian left bleeding after fight with sister Kourtney

Kim Kardashian West at the 2018 CFDA Fashion awards. Angela WEISS / AFP

The sisters have been the talk of the social media streets after their intense fight got physical.

The Kardashian sisters have been trending on social media following their fight which got intensely physical and aired in the season premiere of their reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kourtney said she was tired of being in a “toxic” environment where she felt judged by her sisters for her lifestyle.

“Do you think I want to come into this negative environment? I don’t want to be near your fat a**,” she tells Kim.

Watch videos of their fight below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Don’t forget to watch a brand new episode of #KUWTK Tonight at 8/7c on E!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

