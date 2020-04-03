WATCH: Kim Kardashian left bleeding after fight with sister Kourtney

The Kardashian sisters have been trending on social media following their fight which got intensely physical and aired in the season premiere of their reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kourtney said she was tired of being in a “toxic” environment where she felt judged by her sisters for her lifestyle.

“Do you think I want to come into this negative environment? I don’t want to be near your fat a**,” she tells Kim.

Watch videos of their fight below:

Kim and kourtney fighting but with music from La Rosa de Guadalupe. This was a request lmfao. pic.twitter.com/chHVLeCtSP — Dieghoe???? (@diegheaux) April 3, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.