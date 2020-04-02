WATCH: Zozibini Tunzi’s sweet birthday tribute to Thandiswa Mazwai

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi took to social media to share a sweet birthday tribute to Thandiswa Mazwai.

The star treated fans to her amazing voice by singing Thandiswa’s hit song, Ingoma, before sending her birthday wishes.

This comes after Thandiswa, who is currently in quarantine, shared that her birthday wish was to get a video message from Miss Universe.

“It’s my birthday today. Quarantined at home and thinking of a beach somewhere in the world. Sending you all love and hoping you are staying safe in this time of corona,” shared Thandiswa on Instagram together with a gorgeous photo of her enjoying a beach getaway.

Zozibini came to the party – in a virtual way – by making one of Thandiswa’s birthday wishes come true.

Thandiswa was blown away by the gesture, sharing her joy on Instagram: “Oh my gaaaaaarrrddddd!!! our miss universe @zozitunzi sang to me for my birthday! yhuuuuu! I’m finished! Ok that’s it! My quarantine birthday is MADE! Ps thank you to all you other wonderful spirits who sent me good wishes. Stay safe. Love to you and your families in this hard time.”

This post appeared first on Bona

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.