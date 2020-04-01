Rihanna talks becoming a mom in new interview: ‘I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em’

Rihanna is opening up about becoming a mom.

The Love On The Brain singer is British Vogue’s May 2020 cover star, and she told the magazine she plans on having “3 or 4 kids” in the future.

The 32-year-old spoke about how busy her life is but said: “I’m working like this now so that I don’t have to in the future.

“I know I will want to live differently,” she said, which to her means having children within the next ten years. “I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em,” she added.

Rihanna recently split from longtime boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, and though there’ve been rumours she’s dating A$AP Rocky, on raising children on her own she said, “Hell, yeah.”

She added: “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Rihanna also spoke about her new music dropping soon, after PartyNextDoor just released their track Believe It with the singer.

She teased fans once more saying, “I can’t say when I’m going to drop, but I am very aggressively working on music.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.