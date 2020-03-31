Lady Zamar vows to go makeup-free during lockdown

As the country gets used to the new normal that is staying at home to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Lady Zamar has decided that the next few weeks are the perfect time to give her skin a break from makeup and has vowed to go makeup-free for the remainder of the lockdown period

After posting a picture of herself online, a fan commented: “You are so beautiful even without makeup.” The songstress replied saying: “My new look for 21 days except when I play around with makeup to entertain myself.”

The star added that practising self-care is extremely important during this chaotic time and this is one way she’s taking control of the situation. “Take care of you and your family, be safe and let’s keep South Africa safe.

“Practice good hygiene and let’s pray for each other. Love always wins. 21 days… We’re stronger together, we’ll make it together. Wash your hands, drink water and sanitise,” she said.

Practice self care????????.. Take care of you and your family, be safe and let’s keep South African safe. Practice good hygiene and let’s pray for each other. Love always wins❤️ 21 days.. We’re stronger together, we’ll make it together????Wash your hands, drink water and SANITIZE pic.twitter.com/Vdl5qXGcId — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) March 25, 2020

Lady Zamar has openly spoken out about her battle with acne and the difficulty of dealing with it in the public eye where cyberbullies are rife.

So, she’s excited to let her skin breathe for the next few weeks – and we think this is a trend we should all try!

This post appeared first on People Magazine

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.