Social media reacts to first public photos of Drake's baby

Kaunda Selisho
Social media reacts to first public photos of Drake’s baby

Aubrey "Drake" Graham and Sophie Brussaux with their son Adonis | Image: Instagram

Drake posted pictures of Adonis’ face for the first time since he was born in 2017.

As the amount of time people spend at home due to social distancing, lockdowns and self-isolation increases, more and more people have taken to social media to reflect on relationships and their importance.

One such person is Canadian rapper Drake, who penned a heartfelt message to his son Adonis, which he shared along with never-before-seen images of Adonis as well as the entire family.

Adonis was born in 2017 and is Drake’s first child born from a brief tryst with retired pornstar Sophie Brussaux.

adonis drake

Aubrey “Drake” Graham and Sophie Brussaux with their son Adonis | Image: Instagram

After initially keeping the news a secret, Drake was forced to confirm he had indeed fathered a child after fellow rapper Pusha T revealed the news before Drake could in a song released as part of their ongoing beef.

“The M’s count different when Baby divides the pie, wait let’s examine why. Your music for the past few years been angry and full of lies,” rapped Pusha in Story of Adidon.

“Baby divides the pie” is a double reference: first, to Birdman, the man who owns the record label Drake is signed to because Birdman is also known as “Baby.” And second to Drake having to pay child support for Adonis.

Drake speaks about this on his single I’m Upset: “Every month, I’m supposed to pay her bills and get her what she want, I still got like seven years of doin’ what I want, my dad still got child support from 1991.”

Pusha T rapped in response:  “Since you name-dropped my fiancée, let ’em know who you chose as your Beyoncé. Sophie knows better as your baby mother, cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her. A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap. We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts. You are hiding a child, let that boy come home. Deadbeat mothaf**** playin’ border patrol, ooh. Adonis is your son and he deserves more than an Adidas press run; that’s real. Love that baby, respect that girl. Forget she’s a pornstar, let her be your world.”

Click here to read a detailed explanation of this verse.

Pusha is said to have known beforehand that Drake wished to share the news on his 2017 album Scorpion and chose to tell the world before he could as a way to make him look like a bad father.

On track March 14, Drake explained how Sophie fell pregnant after they only had sex twice. Speaking to Rap Radar last year, Drake said he hesitated to go public with the news because he was waiting on the results of a DNA test.

Fans had a lot to say after seeing Adonis for the first time:

READ NEXT: ‘If anything happens to me or my family, it was Drake’ says Kanye West

