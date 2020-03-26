Celebrities 26.3.2020 09:35 am

‘I find comfort in going through this period with you,’ says Yeye to wife Mpho

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 10: Mpho & Reneilwe Letsholonyane during the White Walker by Johnnie Walker launch at Mountain View, Shepstone Gardens on April 10, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Johnnie Walker launched their long awaited, new-style, limited edition whisky, which is inspired by Game of Thrones - the White Walkers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

The couple has shared messages of appreciation to each other as they celebrate two years of marriage.

Highlands Park and former Kaizer Chiefs star Reneilwe ‘Yeye’ Letsholonyane and radio personality wife Mpho sent each other heartwarming messages on social media as they celebrated two years of marriage on Wednesday.

The long-time lovebirds posted messages to each other accompanied by snaps of their lives together.

Mpho said the couple could add living through a lockdown on the list of storms they have conquered together.

Yeye wrote: “On this day two years ago we said through better or worse, and this is the worse part as we facing this pandemic as a country. But I find comfort in going through this period with you and I know that we will be more than we are now when all is done. Happy 2nd Year Wedding Anniversary my Human.”

In response, Mpho said: “You and I have weathered many a storm over the years. We’ve always come out stronger on the other side. Now we can add living through a national lockdown to the list of things we’ve endured!! Wouldn’t wanna be holed up with anyone else but YOU @reneilwe06. Happy 2nd year wedding anniversary my lover.”

