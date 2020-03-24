Celebrities soap up in online Safe Hands Challenge

Amidst the health pandemic, celebrities are using social media to showcase their individual techniques.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video of herself taking on the #SafeHandsChallenge with her 171 million followers.

Having been nominated for the challenge by Ariana Huffington, Gomez filmed herself at home in isolation, sudsing up at her kitchen sink.

Rubbing her palms, thumbs and fingers for 40 seconds, she chats to the camera and reveals that she is spending her quarantine with her Nana and dog, before rinsing off and using a paper napkin to turn off the tap and dry her hands.

She then nominates Olivia Wilde, Gigi Hadid and Cardi B to take on the challenge.

Wilde responded enthusiastically, uploading a video that showed her energetic handwashing routine involving three pumps of soap and lots of dancing.

“I played a doctor on TV and we had real doctors teach us how surgeons wash their hands,” she explained. “And ever since then, I’ve been a really aggressive handwasher.”

Her final piece of advice? “Have fun with it.”

Actress Margaret Qualley, nominated by Wilde, took this advice very seriously.

Her #SafeHandsChallenge sees her soaping her hands and whole forearms, before performing a playful dance routine in her kitchen and nominating her camerawoman, supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne, to take on the challenge.

