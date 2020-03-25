WATCH: Nina Hastie’s top tips on surviving lockdown without a helper

As a list of popular celebrities continues to take to social media to inspire most of their followers to head the departments of healths order for social distancing, comedian Nina Hastie is the latest to share the impact the coronavirus has had on her life.

“We all know what happened the last time we tried to separate things,” she says while satirically teaching “those of us who can’t use a washing machine”.

Hastie took to social media in outlining the challenges that she faced since she had sent her helper home on paid leave.

She goes on to table some crucial laundry tips, which according to her, will get you by these trying times.

Here are her top tips to survive the 21-day lockdown period.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that the number of positive Covid-19 patients has risen to 709 on Wednesday, a 28% increase from Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a televised address to the nation on Monday night, announced that the country will enter a nationwide lockdown for 21 days with effect from midnight on Thursday.

“This is a decisive measure to save millions of South Africans from infection and save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people,” he said.

“While this measure will have a considerable impact on people’s livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be far, far greater.”

