Sho Madjozi shares frustrations of trying to get tested for the coronavirus

Sho Madjozi has opened up about her efforts to get tested for the coronavirus.

The John Cena hitmaker tried to get tested after returning from a trip to the United Kingdom.

The UK has over six thousand cases of the deadly virus.

Sho Madjozi said the private facilities she went to initially did not want to test her for Covid-19 because she did not have any symptoms.

“I tried for three days to get tested after I landed from the UK. They refused to test me everywhere because I showed no symptoms,” she tweeted.

The musician added that she finally managed to get tested.

“My negative result came back five days later.”

Tried for 3 days to get tested after I landed from the UK. They refused to test me everywhere because I showed no symptoms. Finally managed to get a test on Tuesday. My negative result cane back 5 days later. — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 23, 2020

Healthy officials have been prioritising testing for people who show symptoms, those who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 or travelled to a high-risk country.

On Monday, South Africa had 402 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Sho Madjozi said it took around three days to get test results back, which meant the number of cases would likely increase.

“Corona maths is tough. We have no idea how many people have this thing. Yes, we have 402 confirmed cases on 23rd of March. But it takes 3 days to get results so actually we had 402 cases 3 days ago. Not today. But wait, there’s more,” she wrote.

Corona maths is tough. We have no idea how many people have this thing. Yes we have 402 confirmed cases on 23rd of March. But it takes 3 days to get results so actually we had 402 cases 3 days ago. Not today. But wait, there’s more [thread] — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 23, 2020

The 27-year-old added that symptoms only start showing two to 14 days after you get the virus, which means many might not know they have it.

She says it was best to just stay at home to avoid further spread of the virus.

“They are only testing people who are showing symptoms. Symptoms start showing 2-14 days after a person contracts it. Meaning we had 402 cases over a week ago. We have no idea how many people have the virus at the moment. No idea.”

And you can spread it before it shows that you have it. We really just have to #StayAtHome — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 23, 2020

As of Tuesday, South Africa has 554.

Sho Madjozi said she was glad that President Cyril Ramaphosa had decided to lock down the country for 21 days.

“Now that was a presidential address! Thank you @PresidencyZA. I believe a national lockdown will decrease the spread and reduce the time it will take to beat this crisis. It won’t be easy but I’m excited to do my bit to make this work!! Let’s go.”

Now that was a presidential address! Thank you @PresidencyZA ???????? I believe a national lockdown will decrease the spread and reduce the time it will take to beat this crisis. It won’t be easy but I’m excited to do my bit to make this work!! Let’s go pic.twitter.com/KPjryqRJPA — #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) March 23, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.